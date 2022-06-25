UTSA Roadrunners Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

UTSA Roadrunners Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

UTSA Roadrunners Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

UTSA Top 10 Players | UTSA Schedule

Rashad Wisdom, S Sr.

One of the best all-around defensive backs in college football, the 5-9, 205-pounder is now a two-time First Team All-Conference USA after his third year as a top playmaker.

He has made 226 tackles with five interceptions, nine broken up passes, two sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his three seasons.

Frank Harris, QB Sr.

6-0, 200. 488-of-739, 5,293 yards (7.2 ypc), 42 TD, 14 INT, 243 carries, 1,220 yards, 15 TD, 1 receiving TD. 2020 Honorable Mention Conference USA. 2021 Second Team All-Conference USA.

Zakhari Franklin, WR Sr.

6-1, 185. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA, 2021 First Team All-Conference USA

Ahofitu Maka, C Sr.

6-3, 335. Massive interior blocker who was an all-star guard on the JUCO level, but turned into a star for UTSA at center. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA, 2021 Second Team All-Conference USA.

Trevor Harmanson, LB Sr.

6-3, 225. 177 tackles, 2 sacks, 20 TFL, 2 INT, 1 TD, 4 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries in three seasons. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Jamal Ligon, LB Jr.

6-2, 220. 136 tackles, 5 sacks, 9 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT in two seasons. Honorable Mention Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Makai Hart, OT Sr.

6-4, 300. A star JUCO All-America talent, he stepped in and rocked right away at tackle in his two seasons. 2020 Second Team All-Conference USA, 2021 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Brandon Brown, DT Soph.

6-2, 305. Former Tulane transfer. 23 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Trelon Smith, RB Sr.



5-9, 190. 253 carries, 1,308 yards (5.2 ypc), 10 TD, 26 catches for 180 yards and 1 TD in two years at Arkansas.

Corey Mayfield, CB Sr.

5-11, 190. 102 tackles, 4 INT, 14 broken up passes, 2 sacks, 6 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 TD in four years. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

