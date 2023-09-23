UTSA quarterback Frank Harris out against Tennessee football | Report

UT San Antonio star quarterback Frank Harris will not play against No. 20 Tennessee football today, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

Harris was projected as a Heisman Trophy candidate in the preseason. But he will miss a second straight game due to turf toe.

Backup Eddie Lee Marburger will start for UTSA (1-2) against the Vols (2-1) at Neyland Stadium. The game will start at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Last week, Marburger was 17-of-25 passing for 239 yards and three TDs in loss to Army, but he's not a dynamic runner like Harris. He'll face a Tennessee defense that's ranked No. 7 nationally with 12 sacks.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) passes the ball during the game against MTSU on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Floyd Stadium at MTSU.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris out against Tennessee football