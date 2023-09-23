UTSA quarterback Frank Harris out against Tennessee football | Report
UT San Antonio star quarterback Frank Harris will not play against No. 20 Tennessee football today, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.
Harris was projected as a Heisman Trophy candidate in the preseason. But he will miss a second straight game due to turf toe.
Backup Eddie Lee Marburger will start for UTSA (1-2) against the Vols (2-1) at Neyland Stadium. The game will start at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
Last week, Marburger was 17-of-25 passing for 239 yards and three TDs in loss to Army, but he's not a dynamic runner like Harris. He'll face a Tennessee defense that's ranked No. 7 nationally with 12 sacks.
Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris out against Tennessee football