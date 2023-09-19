UTSA quarterback day-to-day entering Tennessee game. Here's the latest update

Tennessee’s opponent Saturday may be without its best and most important player.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris is day-to-day with a turf toe injury, Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday night, putting him in doubt for Saturday's game against the No. 20 Vols at Neyland Stadium.

Harris injured the toe in the first half of UTSA’s 20-13 victory against Texas State on Sept. 9 and missed its 37-29 loss to Army last Friday, a game in which the Roadrunners had a season-low 360 total yards.

Frank Harris stats, injury update entering Tennessee

In two games this season, Harris has thrown for 423 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60.3%of his passes. While leading UTSA to an 11-3 record last season, Harris threw for 4,059 yards — ranking him No. 8 among FBS quarterbacks — 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 600 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Traylor stressed to ESPN that Harris wants to play in Saturday’s game against Tennessee. The Vols are a 20.5-point favorite in the matchup, according to odds from BetMGM.

Who is UTSA's backup quarterback?

Should Harris not play, UTSA would likely turn to sophomore Eddie Lee Marburger, who threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns against Army. The Roadrunners also have redshirt freshman Owen McCown, who started three games for Colorado last season before transferring.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Frank Harris injury update: UTSA QB day-to-day entering Tennessee game