UTSA lands commitment from three-star QB Max Gerlich

UTSA has landed their second commitment of the 2025 cycle and it at the most important on the field.

Austin (Texas) Anderson three-star quarterback Max Gerlich pledged to the Road Runners on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pounder picked UTSA over offers from Houston, SMU, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh, and others.

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

UTSA was the first offer for Gerlich back in May 2022. So this recruitment was won by the program that has been in the picture the longest.

His relationship with the staff in San Antonio was the driving factor of landing his commitment.

"One of the biggest factors that lead me to choosing UTSA is the relationship I have with their coaching staff. Coach (Jeff) Traylor, (Justin) Burke and (Pavit) Patel are all great coaches that can help develop me. As I spent more time around them, I could tell that they care about their guys not only on the field, but off of it as well."

UTSA identified Gerlich over two years ago as a potential option to run their offense in the future. Over that time, the staff felt comfortable that Gerlich was the man to take over the offense.

"They like my size, athleticism, and quick release that translates directly to how they run their spread, run/pass option heavy offense."