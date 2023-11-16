Is UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor a viable option for Texas A&M?

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork is the hardest working man in college football for the next two weeks, as the recent firing of now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher has galvanized the search for the program’s new leader.

With three games remaining this season, associate head coach Elijah Robinson has taken over in the interim role and will likely be considered for the permanent gig if the Aggies can finish strong, including a potential victory over LSU on the road.

Now, focusing on coaching candidates that fit the bill, one popular name keeps making the rounds on social media, as UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor has become a hot commodity for nearly every vacant Power 5 coaching job. A Texas native, Traylor has risen up the coaching ranks starting with his 14-year run at Gilmer High School in Gilmer, Texas, where he accumulated a 175-28 record, including three Texas 4A State Titles.

After stops at Texas and SMU in various positions, Traylor spent two seasons at Arkansas as the assistant head coach/running backs coach under then-head coach Chad Morris. After the 2019 season, Traylor accepted UTSA’s head coaching position right before the Covid-inflicted 2020 campaign. He dealt with tremendous adversity head-on while still finishing 7-5 and earning bowl eligibility as soon as he stepped on campus.

Since then, UTSA has gone 30-8, including the program’s first conference championship in 2021, finishing with a 12-2 record. Outside the metrics, Traylor has recruited at a very high level in the Group of Five while sending several future NFL prospects to the league, including current Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen.

Most importantly, though underreported, Traylor is well-liked in the Texas coaching community at the high school and college levels. In this area, Jimbo Fisher, a West Virginia native, fell short numerous times. So, why would Traylor be a good fit at Texas A&M?

He’s a program builder with ties to the University, as his son Jordan, currently an offensive assistant with New Orleans, played quarterback for the Aggies in the mid-2010s. At the same time, his aforementioned respect among the Texas coaching circuit would tremendously impact recruiting in the talent-rich state for years to come.

However, due to Fisher’s massive $77 million payout, handing the reigns to a G5 coach is a perception-based issue that could cause disagreements for Bjork and the Board of Regents, as ludicrous as that may sound.

Whether Jeff Traylor is a serious candidate, he has more than shown the ability to lead a Power 5 program shortly.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire