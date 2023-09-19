UTSA football releases depth chart ahead of playing Tennessee

No. 20 Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will host UTSA (1-2, 0-0 AAC) in Week 4 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff between the Vols and Roadrunners is slated for 4 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network. Dave Neal (play-by-play), Derek Mason (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline) will be on the call.

Saturday’s contest will be the first all time meeting between the two schools.

UTSA lost at Houston, 17-14, in Week 1. The Roadrunners defeated Texas State, 20-13, in Week 2, while losing, 37-29, versus Army last week.

US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 entering Week 4

Ahead of Saturday’s contest at Neyland Stadium, UTSA released its Week 4 depth chart. The Roadrunners’ Week 4 depth chart is below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire