UTSA CB Tariq Woolen puts on a show at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

If you were hope UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen would stay under the radar so your favorite team could steal him in the middle rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, I’ve got bad news for you.

Woolen’s performance Sunday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine launched him out of sleeper territory, as the converted wide receiver showed off his rare combination of size, speed and athleticism:

Top official 40 times among first group of defensive backs at #NFLCombine: 1) Kalon Barnes, @BUFootball, 4.23 (best time of 2022 combine thus far)

2) Tariq Woolen, @UTSAFTBL, 4.26

3) Zyon McCollum, @BearkatsFB, 4.33

4) Alontae Taylor, @Vol_Football, 4.36 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 6, 2022

Been waiting for this day since I was a kid and now it's finally here. Thank you God for putting me in this position. #NFLCombine — Tariq Woolen (@_Tariqwoolen) March 6, 2022

UTSA DB Tariq Woolen ran an official 4.26 40-yard dash at the 2022 #NFLCombine… That is T-4th fastest time by any player at a combine since 2003 & the fastest by any player 6’0” or taller OR any player 200+ pounds — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 6, 2022

The fastest of all-time showed up today in Indy 🔥💨 #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/W4TbwD0oMm — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) March 6, 2022

UTSA's Tariq Woolen even exceeding his Freak rep at the Combine. The 6-4, 205-pound CB with 33 5/8 arms who was No. 2 on our Freaks Draft list, has run a 4.26 40 and just vertical jumped 42 inches. He is a rare athlete. https://t.co/nT7sXQEfoE — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 6, 2022

