UTSA CB Tariq Woolen puts on a show at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Luke Easterling
·2 min read

If you were hope UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen would stay under the radar so your favorite team could steal him in the middle rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, I’ve got bad news for you.

Woolen’s performance Sunday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine launched him out of sleeper territory, as the converted wide receiver showed off his rare combination of size, speed and athleticism:

1

1

Recommended Stories