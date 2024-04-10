UT's spring football game slated for Saturday

Apr. 9—KNOXVILLE — Tennessee football will culminate its spring with the 2024 Orange and White Game at 12 p.m. C T on April 13 in Neyland Stadium, which will be at a significantly limited capacity of approximately 10,000 fans due to construction.

Tickets/Entry

Game tickets are sold out. Fans in attendance will enter through Gate 21 on the stadium's northwest side. Gate 21 will open at noon, and the stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect. All tickets will be digital and can be accessed via a mobile device—identical to the regular season.

All seating is reserved, and fans are encouraged to add their tickets to their Apple or Google Wallet before arriving on campus.

Broadcast Information

The contest will be televised live on SEC Network+ with Mike Couzens and Dustin Fox on the call. Vol Network affiliates will carry the action with Bob Kesling, Pat Ryan, Brent Hubbs and Jayson Swain on the call.

Vol Walk

Vol Walk will start on Phillip Fulmer Way at the corner of Peyton Manning Pass at 11:10 a.m. The 2023-24 SEC champion and Elite Eight men's basketball team will join the football team in the march into Neyland Stadium.

Vol Village Festival/Watch Party

The second annual Vol Village Music Festival surrounding pregame and postgame festivities of the Orange & White Game will feature award-winning, chart-topping artist Lindsay Ell and Knoxville-raised singer/songwriter Greylan James.

Vol Village opens at 10:30 a.m. in Lot 9 and is free admission. For fans unable to make it into Neyland Stadium, big screens will be stationed in Lot 9 and the amphitheater outside Gate 21 to watch the Orange & White Game live, as well as the Vols' 5:30 p.m. baseball game versus LSU.

Vol Village will feature food trucks, vendors, beverage stations, an appearance by the Spirit Squad, Smokey and VFL Sterl The Pearl.

There will be free sponsor giveaways, interactive displays, face painting and fun activities for all ages.

The free pregame concert begins at 11:15 a.m. in Lot 9 with Ell, one of country music's most celebrated female voices, taking the stage.

Ell has been lauded as one of the most exciting and talented young artists and holds a No. 1 platinum single with Brantley Gilbert in 2019.

The free postgame concert starts at 3:15 p.m. with James taking the Lot 9 stage.

Parking

On-campus parking lots will open at 7 a.m. on gameday. Season ticket holders will receive information regarding on-campus parking availability. Free parking will be available at Ag Campus with shuttles to and from beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Free parking will also be offered at the White Avenue and 11th Street.

parking garages. Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed from Lake Loudoun Blvd. to Cumberland Ave.

Format

Similar to previous Orange & White Games in the Josh Heupel era, offense will wear white jerseys and be on the home sideline. Defense will wear orange jerseys and be on the visiting sideline.

Quarterbacks will wear Smokey Grey jersey tops. Normal game scoring will apply with offense (while wearing white jerseys) alternating possessions for Orange and White. The first half will be timed normally with two 15-minute quarters. There will be a 10-minute halftime before a second half that features a running clock.