Utica surges past Monsters in third period, 7-6

Dec. 3—Visiting Utica scored the final four goals of the game to end the Monsters' five-game winning streak, 7-6, on Dec. 3.

Cleveland held leads of 3-1 and 5-2 in the first period before the Comets tallied five of the last six goals of the game.

James Malatesta, Jake Christiansen, Owen Sillinger, Trey Fix Wolansky, Hunter McKown and Emil Bemstrom scored goal for the Monsters. Paval Cajan saved 33 of the 40 shots he faced.

Cleveland (13-5-1-0) is off until Dec. 6, when it travels to Hartford.