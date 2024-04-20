Utes star Deivon Smith enters transfer portal

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The emergence of Deivon Smith last season was perhaps the biggest reason why the Utes basketball team made it all the way to the NIT Final Four.

But after weeks of deliberation, Smith has decided to leave Utah and enter the transfer portal.

Smith started his career at Mississippi State, then transferred to Georgia Tech before coming to Utah, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

After missing the first nine games of the season while waiting for an NCAA eligibility waiver, Smith took the Pac-12 by storm this past season. He set a conference record with five triple-doubles, passing the great Jason Kidd.

Smith ended up averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Utes. He scored a career-high 28 points in Utah’s season-ending loss to Indiana State in the NIT semifinals.

He is reportedly seeking between $600,000 and $700,000 in NIL money.

Smith is the second Utah point guard to enter the transfer portal, along with Rollie Worster, who transferred to Nebraska.

Leading scorer Branden Carlson and forward Cole Bajema graduated, leaving Gabe Madsen as the top returning scorer on next years’ team, which will begin its first season in the Big 12.

