Utes softball team stays alive in NCAA Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah softball team had to wait around for hours, but they are still alive in the NCAA Tournament.

Sarah Ladd tossed six shutout innings as the Utes defeated Morgan State to advance to an elimination game tomorrow against South Carolina.

Hayley Denning’s bunt single that scored Shelbi Ortiz in the third inning was the only run of the game.

Utes drop first game of NCAA Tournament, 2-1

After Mariah Lopez came on in relief in the top of the seventh inning, a rainstorm rolled in, delaying the game for over four hours. When play resumed, Lopez struck out the final two batters with the tying run on base.

Morgan State would have had two runners on base in the seventh, but pinch runner Maia Wilkins was called out for leaving early. Bears head coach Larry Hineline was ejected for arguing the call.

Ladd allowed just four hits and struck out four in improving to 10-7 on the season.

Denning went 3-for-3, while Shonty Passi added two hits for the Utes.

Utah (35-21) was scheduled to play South Carolina Saturday night, but the rain came back, and the game was delayed until tomorrow. The winner will face Duke later Sunday. Utah will have to beat South Carolina and Duke twice tomorrow to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend.

Utes softball team earns bid to NCAA Tournament

South Carolina, who beat Utah in the first game of the tournament on Friday 2-1, lost to Duke in the first game Saturday, 6-0.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.