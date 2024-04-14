Utes offense looks sharp in Spring Game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah football fans have been waiting over a year to see star quarterback Cam Rising back on the field. Saturday, they got their wish, even if it was just in the annual 22 Forever Spring Game.

Rising threw for 208 yards, completing 15 of 19 passes, including two touchdown strikes in leading the Red Team to a 41-21 victory over the White Team on a sunny day at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Rising missed all of the 2023 season while recovering from knee surgery, but he was happy to be back on the field.

“It was strong, just feeling good,” Rising said with a big smile on his face. “I’ve been accruing a lot of reps, and it’s just good to be back out there with the guys, who were making some plays. We’re sharp right now, but not really where we need to be for the season, but we’re getting there.”

Rising wore a yellow vest over his jersey, meaning he was not allowed to be hit during the scrimmage.

“Glad to have Cam out there,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Cam did not miss one minute of spring ball in any way, shape or form. He was back to his old self?

Tight end Brant Kuithe also returned to the field for the first time since injuring his knee in the 2022 season.

USC transfer Dorian Singer showed he could be a big weapon for Rising this season. Singer led the Red team with 92 receiving yards on five catches, with Money Parks adding three receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylon Glover added 20 rushing yards and a score.

Backup quarterback Brandon Rose was 8-of-11 passing 70 yards in relief or Rising for the Red team.

For the White team, freshman Isaac Wilson went 8-for-12 passing for 165 yards and two touchdown passes. Landen King and Luca Caldarella both scored receiving touchdowns, while Mike Mitchell punched in a rushing score.

“We’ve been prepping for this opportunity all spring,” said Wilson, a former Corner Canyon High star. “We showed our abilities, and the guys all around me balled out. The defense looked great, so it was a great chance for me.”

The Red team finished with 325 yards of total offense, including 278 passing and 47 rushing. They averaged 7.2 yards per play and 12.1 yards per completion, going 3-for-3 in the red zone.

For the White squad, the team had 218 yards on offense that included 200 passing, averaging 15.4 yards per completion.

On defense for the Red team, Gavin Nawahine led with four total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Nasir Stephens and Kana’i Lopes added three tackles each with Moroni Anae grabbing an interception and two stops. On the White team, Cameron Calhoun recorded six tackles and a pass breakup with Xane Uipi adding five stops.

“Overall, spring ball was a big step forward for us,” Whittingham said. “Now it’s time to get back in the weight room when they come back from break and take another step forward there.”

The Utes will return to action when they officially kick off a new era of Utah Football in the Big 12 Conference in 2024. Utah’s season opener is on Thursday, August, 29 against Southern Utah in Rice-Eccles Stadium.





