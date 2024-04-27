Utes lineman Sataoa Laumea drafted by Seattle

DETROIT (ABC4 Sports) – University of Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea became the fourth Utes player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft when he was picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round. Laumea was the 179th pick overall.

Laumea was a 4-time All-Pac-12 player, including a second team honors in 2023 and first team honors in 2022.

Laumea played the last two seasons at tackle for the Utes, but will move inside and play guard in the NFL. In 44 starts at Utah, Laumea played 25 at right tackle and 19 at right guard.

Laumea helped the offensive line block for a Utah rushing offense that averaged 182.5 yards per game.

This is the second straight year that the Utes have had an offensive lineman drafted, along with Braeden Daniels going to Washington last year in the fourth round. Laumea is the 11th offensive lineman drafted in the Kyle Whittingham era.

Laumea is the fourth Utah player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, along with Cole Bishop (2nd round, Buffalo), Jonah Elliss (3rd round, Denver) and Sione Vaki (4th round, Detroit).

