Utes drop first game of NCAA Tournament, 2-1

DURHAM, N.C. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah offense did not show up in its first NCAA Tournament game in a 2-1 loss to South Carolina Friday afternoon.

Utah will have to now win twice on Saturday and twice on Sunday to advance to the Super Regionals for a second straight season.

Mariah Lopez had one tough inning against the Gamecocks, allowing two runs in the third inning to get the loss.

The Utes scored the first run of the game in the top of the third. Aliya Belarde opened the inning with a double, and came around to score on a double to center by Abby Dayton. But that would be the only run of the game for Utah.

Utes softball team earns bid to NCAA Tournament

In the bottom of the third, South Carolina put runners on second and third with nobody out. Jen Cummings lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring the tying run. Aniyah Black then singled home the go-ahead run with two outs to give the Gamecocks a 2-1 lead.

That was enough for South Carolina pitcher Alana Vawter, who tossed a complete game, giving up just one run on four hits, while striking out four batters. Utah had just one batter get past second base all game long.

Lopez also went the distance, giving up two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.

Belarde went 2-for-4, while Karlie Davison had the other hit for the Utes, a single in the seventh inning.

Utah will now face the loser of Friday’s Duke-Morgan State game Saturday at 11:30 a.m. If Utah loses, they will be eliminated, but if they win, they will play again at 2:00 p.m.

Last season, Utah advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 1994.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.