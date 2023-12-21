UTEP's new football coach Scotty Walden signs 23 players in first recruiting class

New UTEP football coach Scotty Walden announced 23 new Miners on National Signing Day on Wednesday in the first of two signing periods for college football players.

The second signing period is in February.

The new 2024 class features eight transfers from Walden’s previous program Austin Peay, while the Miners signed nine student-athletes out of high school. In total, the program will see a total of 14 transfer student-athletes.

Scotty Walden was introduced as the new UTEP head football coach on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at a press conference at the Larry K. Durham Sports Center on campus.

Of the 23 new Miners, 18 will be mid-year transfers and will start practicing during spring ball. The mid-year student-athletes include DB Kory Chapman, TE Martavious Collins, LB Tray Dunson, WR Trey Goodman, OL Isaac Hawkins, P Adam Jacklin, QB Skylar Locklear, LB Trace Meadows, WR Ashton Nickelberry, WR Kenny Odom, QB JP Pickles, DB Michael Ray, OL Jake Riggs, OL Brennan Smith, WR Jaden Smith, RB Marquez Taylor, WR/Miner Back Kam Thomas and OL Isaiah Wright. CB Justin Content, RB Ashten Emory, CB Kam Herring, TE Josh Schuchts and QB Shay Smith will come onto campus in the fall 2024. Smith, an El Paso product, played at Franklin High School. He is the son of Paul Smith, who was a running back at UTEP in the late 90’s and who played in the NFL.

Walden and his staff signed 16 offensive players (three quarterbacks, two running backs, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two tight ends), six defensive players (two cornerbacks, two safeties and two linebackers) and one on special teams (punter).

Collins comes highly regarded

Collins, who hails from Rome, Ga., and is 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds and is a former University of Auburn commit. and led South Pittsburg High School to a Georgia state title.

South Pittsburg's tight end Martavious Collins (13) pumps up the crown in the 4th quarter of the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Division I Class 1A Championship game against McKenzie at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Texas strong

The Miners secured Dallas native and Rockwell High's Ashten Emory, who rushed for 2,843 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career.

Linebacker Trace Meadows from College Station and A&M Consolidated High Schooll and he brings big numbers with him. He had 147 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles this past season.

