UTEP women fall in final seconds to Western Kentucky

The UTEP women's basketball team's best game of the year was good enough to get its heart broken.

After leading most of the game at Conference USA-elite Western Kentucky, the Miners gave up a reverse layup on a baseline drive by Destiny Salary with 8.7 seconds remaining and fell 67-66.

UTEP fell to 1-3 in CUSA and 6-11 overall while WKU improved to 13-7, 4-1.

Seeking a defining road win, the Miners had taken the lead with 21 seconds left on Luisa Vydrova's 5-footer off a Mahri Petree assist, completing a 5-of-5 shooting night for the reserve Vydrova.

After a timeout, Western Kentucky's Salary drove the baseline against Petree, who forced her behind the basket, but Salary reversed it in.

UTEP scrambled down the floor, but Aaliyah Stanton lost the ball 20 feet from the basket with 1 second remaining. That was the Miners' fourth turnover in the last 3:02.

The Miners led for 32:28 and were up 59-53 in the final half of the fourth quarter, but WKU scored the next five points and it was a one-possession game the rest of the way.

Jane Asinde led the Miners with 19 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out with 2:20 remaining, her third foul of the fourth quarter. Erin Wilson scored 13 points and Vydrova added 10.

UTEP was without starting power forward Adhel Tac, who is injured.

The Miners outshot the Hilltoppers 52-32 percent, but had 22 turnovers to WKU's 10, leading to the Hilltoppers taking 17 more shots.

Up next

The Miners come home to host Louisiana Tech on Thursday night. The 7 p.m. Don Haskins Center tipoff will be streamed on ESPN+.

