UTEP wins WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Tournament with win against Wyoming

The UTEP Miners found their winning ways again during the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Tournament at the Don Haskins Center.

After defeating Norfolk State by two on Wednesday, UTEP, came back Thursday night and defeated Wyoming, 78-67, to claim the tourney title and in the process give coach Joe Golding his 200th win.

The Miners entered the tournament having lost five straight to Division I teams, three of them by close margins. The Sun Bowl Tourney win was Golding's first in his three years as coach.

Big second half

The Miners scored 53 points in the second half, made 15 of 26 from the field and 20 of 27 from the free throw line. Forward Otis Fraizer III was huge for the Miners and scored all 15 of his points, including a trio of 3-pointers. He earned all-tournament honors.

UTEP's tough defense

Wyoming made just 5 of 22 from 3-point range, shot just 34 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers. The Cowboys entered the game shooting better than 43 percent from 3-point range.

UTEP's Zid Powell jumps over a University of Wyoming defender for a layup at the Don Haskins Center on Dec. 21, 2023.

Hardy, Powell comes up big for UTEP

Tae Hardy and Zid Powell delivered for the Miners. Powell led all scorers with 32 points on 9 of 17 shooting from the field and a 14-of-18 performance from the free throw line. Hardy added four assists and six rebounds along with 14 points and six rebounds.

Powell, who scored 40 points in the two-day tourney, was named the tourney MVP.

Close first half

The Cowboys led the Miners, 26-25, at the break in a defensive battle.

Wyoming shot 32 percent from the field and UTEP shot 38 percent. Wyoming used a 9-0 run to help it grab the one-point halftime lead. The Miners forced 10 first half turnovers.

Hardy, who passed the 1,000-point mark in his career, and Powell lead the Miners with eight points apiece and Mason Walters paced the Cowboys with 10 points and a 6-for-6 performance at the free throw line.

What the winning players said

"Coaching Golding put trust in me," Powell said. "He talked to me and Tae at halftime and I have to give a shoutout to my teammates. I like to win and it was a good effort for our team."

Added Hardy: "It's a blessing to get the 1,000 points, but I'm more happy about the win. I'm happy for Zid and I'm happy for Jon Dos Anjos, who came off the bench and gave us big minutes."

UTEP's Kevin Kalu attempts to dribble past a University of Wyoming defender at the Don Haskins Center on Dec. 21, 2023.

What the winning coach said

"I don't care about the 200 wins really, I'm happy for these guys,", Golding said. "Otis hit some big shots for us. The guys kept working, kept the circle tight and we got the reward. We had a good week of practice leading up to Abilene Christian (88-82 loss last Sunday) and we came back after that game and went right to work. We didn't point fingers, we got better. Tae and Zid showed great leadership."

Up next

The 8-5 Miners are at home on Dec. 30 vs. Seattle and 7-5 Wyoming at BYU on Dec. 30.

More: UTEP hoops news UTEP holds off Norfolk State to advance to Sun Bowl Invitational final

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twiiter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Second half rally lifts UTEP past Wyoming, 78-67, Miners now 8-5