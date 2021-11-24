UTEP vs UAB prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

UTEP vs UAB How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UTEP (7-4), UAB (7-4)

UTEP vs UAB Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

UTEP got its groove back after a three-game losing stretch with Gavin Hardison and the passing game going off in the win over Rice.

The Miner offense hits a whole slew of big plays down the field, but it’s also able to control the clock thanks to a defense that’s great at getting off the field. This isn’t normal for the program.

One of the best stories of the year, UTEP is going bowling, it’s interesting, and it’s got a good enough team in place to win a game like this against a strong UAB team.

The Blazer pass defense will give up big plays here and there, there are a TON of penalties, and there’s a little too much inconsistency for a team this good, but …

Why UAB Will Win

The Blazer running game should be able to pound a bit.

UTEP has been great on the defensive front throughout the season, but that’s partly because it hasn’t played a whole slew of teams with nasty ground attacks.

UAB ran for 200 yards or more in three of the last five games, was well balanced in the 34-31 loss to UTSA last week, and it should all click at home.

As good as the UTEP offense has been at times, and even with the good passing game that can explode, the offense doesn’t score a ton for all the positives. It only managed 13 on Boise State and 23 against UTSA in the blowout loss – it’s done a lot of scoring against bad teams.

UAB’s defense is nasty against the run and leads Conference USA in total yards allowed, so …

What’s Going To Happen

UAB might not win the Conference USA championship, but now it’s about jockeying for a good bowl position.

At home in the regular season finale – and on Senior Day – the Blazers will bounce back from the loss to UTSA and match UTEP big pass play for big pass play to go along with a terrific day on the ground.

UAB will be in control throughout.

UTEP vs UAB Prediction, Lines

UAB 34, UTEP 20

Line: UAB -13.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

