UTEP vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

UTEP vs Florida Atlantic How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UTEP (6-1), Florida Atlantic (4-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UTEP vs Florida Atlantic Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

What’s bowl eligible UTEP doing that’s so right?

It’s one of the best stories of the 2021 season – the Miners are good at football and have a shot to take over the Conference USA West division with a win over UTSA next week.

First, they have to keep the shocking production going from a defense that’s traditionally been a doormat.

It’s been amazing on third downs, the pass defense has been wonderful, and overall, the D is No. 1 in the league allowing fewer than 300 yards per game.

The offense might not be devastating, but there’s a nice downfield passing game to complement the defense that’s allowed fewer than 14 points in three of the last four games.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Florida Atlantic has the offense to make UTEP press a bit.

The Owls were terrific in blowout wins over Charlotte and FIU, hitting well over 200 yards both running and passing, starting with a passing attack that should be able to push the Miner secondary.

Louisiana Tech can throw, but other than that, there haven’t been a whole lot of high-powered passing teams on the UTEP slate. Florida Atlantic won’t go off, but the offense is among the best in the country on third downs, and …

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

That’s how this is all going to work for Florida Atlantic. It’s not about the explosion. It’s about the consistency of the offense that won’t turn the ball over and should force UTEP to take a few too many chances.

Story continues

The Miners keep getting challenged and they keep coming through, but they have yet to beat a team that’s likely to go bowling. This is when they have to prove they can play with the conference big boys. They’ll fall just short in a good game on the road, but they’ll show they’re for real, and that they belong.

Winning would be nice, but they can drop this and be just fine as long as they beat UTSA next week.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

UTEP vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Lines

Florida Atlantic 27, UTEP 24

Line: Florida Atlantic -11, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings