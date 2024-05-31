UTEP volleyball announces 2024 season schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP volleyball released its 2024 season schedule for this upcoming fall, on Friday.

Across 31 matches, there 18 Conference USA competitions with 12 non-conference games.

2024 Schedule 𝘂𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 🌟



Season ticket holders will have first access to tickets for the Conference USA Championships, hosted by UTEP ⤵️

🎟️ https://t.co/VWLcYvKdaZ 🎟️#PicksUp | https://t.co/qaLsYu3MlD pic.twitter.com/rPB3dPVrqL — UTEP Volleyball (@UTEPVB) May 31, 2024

The Miners will head to Grand Canyon University to compete in an exhibition tournament on August 24th, followed by the official start of its season on August 30th at the Utah Classic.

UTEP will return home to host its annual Borderland Invitational on their own court, on September 5th through 7th.

The remainder of UTEPs schedule is stacked playing against three programs that competed in the 2023 National Invitational Volleyball Championship, three league champions and six teams that appeared in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

UTEP closed out last season with a 56 RPI and will be taking on nine programs in 2024 who finished last year in the top 100, in respects to RPI.

El Paso will be the home of the 2024 CUSA Volleyball Tournament to cap the year, November 22nd through the 24th.

