UTEP uses incredible trickeration on TD pass in New Mexico Bowl

UTEP had not won a bowl game in more than a half-century. So, when you get the chance you break out every possible play.

The Miners were facing a third-and-1 against Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday and they went deep into the game plan.

Check this out as Calvin Brownholtz comes on at quarterback and calls for a formation that says, sneak for the yard and bring Gavin Hardison back on to throw the ball with a fresh set of downs.

Brownholtz fakes the sneak and makes Dan Marino proud by duping the entire Bulldog defense as Trent Thompson takes off on a pattern.

Brownholtz pops up and delivers a pop pass to Thompson, who is in stride and en route to a touchdown on the 51-yard play.

UTEP trailed 26-24 after the TD with 7:05 left in the fourth quarter.

Absolute genius.