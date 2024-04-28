UTEP’s Tyrice Knight, Elijah Klein taken in NFL Draft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP football standouts Tyrice Knight and Elijah Klein had their names called on the final day of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday.

UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight was the 118th overall pick of the draft after he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round.

Knight became the first product out of UTEP selected in the NFL draft since offensive lineman Will Hernandez was picked up by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

3 players with UTEP ties taken in NFL draft

Knight also became the first defensive player from UTEP to be drafted since Quintin Demps in 2008.

In the sixth round of the draft, UTEP offensive lineman Elijah Klein was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 220th overall pick.

Knight and Klein weren’t the only players drafted on Saturday that had ties to UTEP.

Former UTEP and Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing was the 135th overall pick of the draft. The San Francisco 49ers selected the Arizona native in the fourth round on Saturday.

After the draft ended, several other UTEP football standouts landed opportunities with NFL teams.

Former UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Former UTEP offensive lineman Andrew Meyer will be joining Hardison in Miami, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wilson also reported that former UTEP offensive lineman Zuri Henry will head to New England as an undrafted free agent.

