UTEP softball set to host CUSA leaders Liberty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP softball team will play its final home series of the regular season this weekend.

UTEP (23-15, 9-9 CUSA) will host Conference USA foe Liberty (29-18, 17-4 CUSA) for a three-game series at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex.

Liberty are currently the top team in the league as the Flames sit in first place in the CUSA standings with a 17-4 league play record.

UTEP is coming off of an impressive series win over Louisiana Tech last weekend. The Miners took games one and two against the Bulldogs to take the series on the road.

UTEP now returns home looking to repeat the feat against the top team in Conference USA.

“We have a tremendous offensive lineup. We have the pitching to shut people down,” UTEP softball head coach T.J. Hubbard said. “So, if we just stay true to those things, I think we’ll be on the positive side of this weekend series.”

“I think that we don’t care so much about who the other team is and who they are,” UTEP pitcher Taja Felder said. “I just think that we just need to have each other’s back and trust the process and trust in what we’ve been doing.”

Game one of the series is on Friday at 6:00 p.m. MT.

Game two is on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and the series finale will be played on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

All games will be played at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex.

