UTEP softball secures thrilling victory on senior day



EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP softball team secured a thrilling victory on Sunday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field, defeating Liberty 4-3 in a nail-biting series finale. UTEP’s Ajia Richard stunned with a game-tying triple, setting the stage for Marijn Crouwel’s heroic walk-off single, propelling UTEP to their first Conference USA Tournament berth since 2019.

The Miners improve to 24-17 (10-11 CUSA) while the Flames drop to 31-19 (19-5 CUSA).

Liberty struck first in the top of the first inning, as Megan Fortner’s double to center field brought Brynn McManus home, setting an early tone.

UTEP responded in the bottom of the third, with Ajia Richard’s sharp single to center field, bringing Lexi Morales across the plate.

Liberty continued to apply pressure with another RBI-double by Fortner in the fifth. Richard’s double to left center field brought Autumn Scott home, keeping the Miners in contention.

With the game tied, 2-2, in the seventh inning, tensions ran high. Liberty’s McManus’s sacrifice fly brought Mary Claire Wilson home, putting them ahead. But UTEP wasn’t finished yet. In a dramatic bottom of the seventh inning, Morales drew a walk and Richard’s triple to right field electrified Helen of Troy Field, tying the game once again. Then, Marijn Crouwel’s decisive single to shortstop brought Richard sprinting home, sealing the walk-off win for UTEP in an unforgettable finish. Behind this thrilling victory was UTEP pitcher Faith Aragon, who threw her fifth complete game of the season and earned her 12th win.

