UTEP softball secures extra inning victory over Sam Houston for series win

KTSM
·1 min read
EL PASO, T.X.- UTEP softball claimed a 10-8 victory over Sam Houston in an intense extra-inning game Saturday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field. UTEP dominated the field with five home runs, including a thrilling walk-off home run by Kenna Collett in the eighth inning, clinching the win for the Miners.


UTEP improves to 21-13 (7-7 Conference USA) while Sam Houston drops to 15-24 (4-13 CUSA). 

UTEP started strong in the bottom of the first as Ajia Richard homered to center field, scoring Lexi Morales and Autumn Scott, followed by a bases-loaded walk by Bri Garcia for an additional run, 4-0. Richard continued his success in the bottom of the second with a solo homer down the left-field line, 5-0. In the bottom of the fourth, UTEP extended its lead with back-to-back home runs as Idalis Mendez homered to right field, bringing in Richard, while Halle Hogan also added a solo homer to left field. Sam Houston responded in the top of the fifth with a 2-run homer by Hebel, scoring Peno. In the top of the seventh, Sam Houston mounted a major comeback with six runs on four hits, including Herzinger’s RBI single and Robison’s bases-loaded walk, followed by Carter’s double and Shaeffer’s double, each bringing in two runs to tie the game, 8-8. UTEP sealed the game in the bottom of the eighth with Kenna Collett’s 2-run homer to left field, scoring Hogan.

