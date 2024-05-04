UTEP softball falls to WKU on the road, 5-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Despite a valiant effort, the UTEP softball team faced a setback in the series opener against WKU on Friday night, succumbing to a 5-3 defeat after enduring an hour-long delay at the WKU Softball Complex.



The game unfolded with WKU taking an early lead, scoring four runs over the first four innings, led by standout performances from Sophie Weber and Taylor Sanders who each contributed two RBIs. However, UTEP refused to back down. After a relatively quiet fifth inning, Bri Garcia reached base, followed by a powerful double down the left field line by Anna Sample, bringing Garcia home and putting UTEP on the scoreboard, narrowing the gap to 4-1. WKU swiftly responded with an RBI-sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth. In a tense seventh inning, UTEP’s Lexi Morales and Ajia Richard drew crucial walks, setting the stage for a late-game rally. Autumn Scott reached on a fielder’s choice, initiating a pivotal moment as Kenna Collett capitalized on a fielding error by the WKU pitcher, loading the bases. Ashlynn Allen stepped up and delivered a clutch single up the middle, bringing Scott and Richard home and closing the deficit to 5-3. Despite UTEP’s late surge, WKU held firm, ultimately securing the win in the series opener.



ON DECK

Game two of the series is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, at 12pm MT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.