UTEP softball edges out Louisiana Tech 1-0

RUSTON, La. – Under the glow of stadium lights and amidst a light drizzle, the UTEP softball team clinched a nail-biting 1-0 shutout victory against Louisiana Tech on Friday night at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.



The Miners improve to 22-14 (8-8 Conference USA) while the Bulldogs drop to 26-15 (9-7 CUSA).



The game started with a modest offensive display from UTEP, managing just two hits in the first two innings. However, the Miners quickly found their rhythm in the third inning, capitalizing on back-to-back singles by Halle Hogan and Ajia Richard. Idalis Mendez stepped up with a clutch single to right field, bringing Hogan home and putting UTEP on the scoreboard. From there, the Miners’ offense surged, racking up eight more hits throughout the game. Kenna Collett emerged as a standout performer, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Meanwhile, UTEP’s pitching duo of Zaylie Calderon and Faith Aragon delivered a masterclass in the circle, combining for seven strikeouts. Calderon earned her second win of the season, supported by Aragon, who secured her first save, sealing the victory for the Miners in impressive fashion.



Notables

UTEP’s victory marks their 6th shutout win of the season.

The last time UTEP secured a win against LA Tech was in 2022 in El Paso, with a score of 7-6.

Prior to tonight’s win, UTEP’s last road victory against LA Tech dates back to 2021, when the Miners won 1-0.



ON DECK

UTEP is back in action for game two versus the Bulldogs on Saturday April 20 at 1 pm MT at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.

