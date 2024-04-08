UTEP softball beats FIU 5-3 in extra inning to close the series

MIAMI, Florida – In a gripping Sunday afternoon showdown at Felsberg Field, the UTEP Softball team clinched a thrilling extra-inning win against FIU. The defining moment came in the eighth inning when Amaya Lee’s two-run home run sealed the 5-3 victory for UTEP.



UTEP improves to 19-13 (5-7 Conference USA) while FIU drops to 16-21 (4-8 CUSA).



In the top of the first inning, Idalis Mendez smashed a double to right-center, allowing Autumn Scott to score and giving UTEP an early 1-0 lead.



UTEP continued to apply pressure in the third inning when Ajia Richard hit a single through the left side, bringing Scott home once again and further extending the lead to 2-0.



However, FIU mounted a comeback in the bottom of the fifth. Perez reached on a fielder’s choice, resulting in Lansdell scoring FIU’s first run. Subsequently, a wild pitch allowed Peaden to score, followed by McBurrows’ RBI-double, lifting the Panthers to a 3-2 lead.



With the Miners loading the bases in the seventh, Halle Hogan reached on a fielding error by FIU’s shortstop, allowing Scott to score for the third time, knotting the game at 3-3 and forcing extra innings.



Tension peaked in the top of the eighth inning when Amaya Lee, pinch-hitting, launched her first career home run over the left field fence, driving in Bri Garcia and extending UTEP’s lead to 5-3, ultimately securing the victory.



Faith Aragon earned her ninth win of the season.



ON DECK

The Miners are back in action April 12-14 as they host Sam Houston for a three-game series at Helen of Troy Field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.