UTEP set to host 2024 CUSA Volleyball Championships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP is set to play host to the 2024 Conference USA Volleyball Championships this fall.

The El Paso Times was first to report the news. Sources later confirmed to KTSM.

This is the first time UTEP will host the CUSA Volleyball Championships since joining the league in 2005.

Conference USA has yet to make an official announcement about UTEP hosting this year’s postseason tournament. The CUSA Volleyball Championships are set to take place at UTEP from Nov. 22-24, according to the El Paso Times.

Last year, UTEP played all five of its postseason games at Memorial Gym. The Miners participated in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). Three of the five NIVC games UTEP played in at Memorial Gym were sell outs as more than 3,200 fans packed into venue. UTEP played its way to the NIVC Championship game where it fell to Wichita State in straight sets.

This will be the second CUSA Championships event that UTEP will host this year. UTEP just wrapped up being the hosts of the CUSA Outdoor Track & Field Championships over the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.