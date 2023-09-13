How can UTEP score more points and make big plays?

The UTEP offense has the capability of doing a lot of things well.

The Miners are sixth nationally in first downs, they've won that stat in all three games, and are 17th nationally in time of possession.

What they haven't done, what they need to figure out how to do to have a chance at Arizona on Saturday, is turn that ball control into points. UTEP's 16.3 points a game is a losing number and is the biggest reason it is 1-2.

The Miners are minus-5 in turnovers, 124th in the nation in that, and they are 110th in fewest penalty yards per game.

All of that points to a problem. What they've done best is go on long drives, giving them more chances to turn the ball over or kill themselves with a penalty.

They haven't ended any scoring drives with a huge play because there haven't been any. UTEP doesn't have a play of more than 40 yards and that needs to change, along with winning the turnover battle, for the Miners to have a chance at an upset at Arizona.

"Make more plays," coach Dana Dimel said in a simple-sounding, hard-to-execute solution. "I just challenged guys about making plays in situations where the opportunities are there to make plays. Creating more big plays is the big thing right now.

"We've had more first downs than our first three opponents so we're doing things allow us to move the chains. Our M.O., when we're good on offense, we make big plays. Two years ago when we went to the bowl game yards per catch was top three in the country. We're not doing that now. We need guys to step up."

Dimel includes himself in that. He called out his play calling, and while some of that was to deflect criticism away from quarterback Gavin Hardison, the Miners are taking fewer deep shots this year. In 2021, their best season of the last decade, they averaged 16.4 yards a completion. This year that number is 11.2, 84th in the country.

As for how play calling can change that, "Get the ball to our play makers in situations where they can make plays," Dimel said. "That's the key for any play caller. Manage the game. If we're going to manage the game like we did last week, then we have to make sure we have play calls that don't lead us to turnovers.

"Call more plays that allow us to create more big plays."

Receiver Jeremiah Ballard, who appears finally to be having the breakout he's teased for two years, sounded a similar theme.

"It's up to the coaches calling it," Ballard said. "If he trusts us he calls our number. We do as we're told and go make big plays. Big plays out of the gate, consistency, no turnovers, 100% decision making, make big plays."

Deion Hankins, who missed the second half against Northwestern with an injury but is healthy now, has been a consistent rusher, he's averaging 5.5 yards a carry, but he doesn't have a run longer than 20 yards. He said that can be changed by mindset.

"Execution, having that motivation to score every time we touch the ball instead of just getting a few yards or a first down," Hankins said. "It's wanting to score the ball each and every drive."

Quarterback Gavin Hardison, who has thrown four interceptions and four touchdowns, feels the Miners are close.

"We’re a few plays away from really cutting loose and scoring a lot of points," he said. "That’s what it feels like. A few different plays here and there, we have a different result.

"Obviously I had two turnovers (in the loss to Northwestern), there were a few penalties, a few things we did that could have shifted the trajectory of the game. Then it got away from us in the second half.

"It comes down to execution, not pressing when we get down there. Understand what we need to do, finish, get in the end zone."

That's going to have to happen more than their season average of two times a game for them to have a chance against Arizona.

