UTEP reels in commitment of three-star ATH Grant Stewart

UTEP has landed their second commitment of the 2025 cycle.

It comes from Manvel (Texas) athlete Grant Stewart, arguably the top defensive target on the board for the Miners.

Stewart, the second pledge of the cycle, is a three-star prospect. He holds other offers from Arkansas State, Missouri State, Texas State, and Navy.

UTEP offered the Manvel product back in December and have since been at the forefront of his recruitment.

"They showed me that I was a priority to them. They showed tons of love and that means a lot."

Stewart has made the rounds this summer, making stops at camps at numerous colleges around the country, picking up honors at many. The newest Miners pledge also received Gold Ball honors at the Dallas Rivals Camp Series.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder can play a number of spots in the secondary. With the way his frame is built, he will likely fit in at safety, but playing the nickel spot may be an intriguing fit as well.