UTEP QB Gavin Hardison visiting the Packers today

University of Texas at El Paso quarterback Gavin Hardison is on a pre-draft visit in Green Bay today, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Packers currently have Sean Clifford and Alex McGough behind Jordan Love.

Hardison underwent Tommy John surgery on his right arm in November. Texas Rangers team physician, Dr. Keith Meister, who also repaired 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's elbow, performed the surgery.

Hardison, who was injured in a loss to UNLV on Sept. 23, already was throwing last month.

He threw for 7,963 yards with 40 touchdowns and 33 interceptions, while completing 53.7 percent of his passes in his career with the Miners.