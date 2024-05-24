UTEP President to announce upgrades for Sun Bowl Stadium

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso’s (UTEP) President Heather Wilson will be proposing a plan to upgrade the Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday morning, May 24, according to a press release from UTEP.

The proposed plan will be announced at 10 a.m. on Friday at the UTEP campus.

UTEP says the proposed upgrades will be to “increase tourism, retail spending and jobs in the city, as well as attract more a-list entertainment acts.”

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.

