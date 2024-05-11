UTEP’s Morais sets meet record in Javelin on opening day of CUSA Championships

EL PASO, Texas – Arianne Morais captured gold, launching her javelin 56.53 meters (185-5) and setting a new championship meet record on the first day of the 2024 Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by UTEP on Larry K. Durham Track at Kidd Field on Friday.

Morais defended her title by hitting her mark on the third throw to beat the previous best of 56.45 meters by a fellow Miner Erma Gene Evans in 2007. Morais took gold at last year’s Championships in Denton. Morais scored 10 points in Friday’s victory.

Jalen Cadet shined on day one, claiming a bronze medal in the men’s long jump with a 7.36-meter (24-1.75) leap. Cadet also tallied 3,972 points in the decathlon and will take a 515-point lead into Saturday’s final decathlon events. Liberty’s Anthony Bryan is in second place with 3,457 points.

Cadet opened the meet with a win in the 100-meter dash with a decathlon personal-best 10.60, while also winning the 400m (51.24), the high jump (1.99m [6-6.25]) and long jump (7.22m [23-8.25]). Cadet finished second in the shot put (11.93m [39-1.75]).

Cadet totaled eight points – six points in the long jump final and another two in the javelin final.

Atiq Muhammad won his first medal as a Miner as the two-sport athlete took silver in the men’s long jump. Muhammad, also a cornerback on the UTEP football team, leaped a personal-best 7.41 meters (24-3.75) and scored eight points.

Sandra Maiyo picked up 10 points and a gold medal in the women’s 10,000-meter final by clocking in a 35:25.01 and beating out NM State’s Emily Stutesman (35:51.51).

Titus Cheruiyot finished in third place in the men’s 10,000-meter run and tallied six points. Cheruiyot clocked in a 31:56.53.

At the men’s shot put, Aleks Hristov and two-sport athlete Maurice Westmoreland combined for nine points in the event. Hristov finished in fourth place (five points) with a personal-best 16.68-meter (54-8.75) toss, while Westmoreland placed fifth (four points) with a 16.03m (52-7.25).

Oleksandr Blonskyi finished day one of the decathlon in third place with 3,425 points. He finished in second place in the high jump (1.93m) and the 400-meter dash (52.15).

Friday also featured the prelims in the track events. Xavier Butler blazed out with a 10.09 (3.6) and first overall in the men’s 100-meter dash prelims while teammate Oriade Rashid qualified with a 10.19 (4.0) and seventh overall. Both will race in the 100 final on Sunday at 7:05 p.m.

On the women’s side in the 100, Niesha Burgher left her competition in the dust, clocking in an 11.10 (2.9) and placing first overall. Rejoice Sule also advanced to Sunday’s final after turning in a time of 11.30 (4.4) and placed fourth overall. The pair will compete in the final on Sunday at 7:10 p.m.

In the prelim’s hurdles, both Jordani Woodley and Marissa Simpson qualified for the finals in their respective events. Woodley clocked in a 13.63 (2.9) and finished in second overall and will race on Sunday at 6:35 p.m. Simpson posted a prelim-best 12.95 (2.9) to advance to Sunday’s 6:40 p.m. final.

In the men’s 400-meter dash, Julio Pacheco Estrada clocked in a 46.66 and finished in first place overall. Joshua Hill clocked in a 48.53 to also qualify for Sunday’s 6:50 p.m. final.

On the women’s 400 side, Princess Uche clocked in a 55.03 (third overall) while Zani Meaders posted a 55.86. Both will compete in Sunday’s 400 final at 6:55 p.m.

UPDATED SCORES

Sam Houston leads on the men’s side with 48 points, while Liberty is second with 42. UTEP tallied 31 points and currently leads LA Tech by 10 (21 points). WKU (19), FIU (15), and Middle Tennessee (8) round out the order.

On the women’s side NM State is on top with 35 points. Middle Tennessee is second with 28 points, Liberty sits in third with 27 points and UTEP in fourth with 25. FIU (23), LA Tech (9), Sam Houston (8) and Jax State (1) round out the order.

ON DECK FOR SATURDAY

The combined events will conclude starting at 9 a.m. with the decathlon 110-meter hurdles followed by the decathlon discus at 9:45 a.m. The field events will start at 3 p.m. with the men’s hammer, while the track events commence at 6:30 p.m. with the 800-meter race.

2024 CUSA OTF CHAMPIONSHIPS INFORMATION:

