UTEP Miners Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

UTEP Miners Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

UTEP Miners Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

UTEP Top 10 Players | UTEP Schedule

Praise Amaewhule, DE Jr.

The 6-3, 245-pound veteran started out his career as a nice part of the rotation with 31 tackles, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles for loss with a fumble recovery for a touchdown in two seasons.

Then it all blew up earning Second Team All-Conference USA honors with 18 tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and eight broken up passes in 2020.

Last year he was a First Team All-Conference USA star with 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, six broken up passes and three forced fumbles.

Breon Hayward, LB Sr.

6-1, 230. 125 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery for a TD. Second Team All-Conference USA.

Tyrice Knight, LB Sr.

6-2, 240. 155 tackles, 3 sacks, 10 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Dennis Barnes, S Sr.

5-11, 170. 80 tackles, 2 INT, 8 broken up passes, 1 sack, 6.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Tyrin Smith, WR Jr.

5-10, 180. JUCO transfer who caught 33 passes for 570 yards (17.3 ypc), and 4 TD.

Ronald Awatt, RB Sr.

6-0, 205. 206 carries, 1,047 yards (5.1 ypc), 9 TD, 11 catches, 159 yards in three seasons.

Andrew Meyer, C Jr.

6-5, 295. A decent backup for a few years on the inside, he took over at center and has become a two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA performer. He’s going into his third year as the starting center.

Keenan Stewart, DT Jr.

6-2, 305. 67 tackles, 2 sacks, 14 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 1 forced fumble. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Jadrian Taylor, DE Sr.

6-1, 240. 36 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 8 TFL, 1 broken up pass. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Gavin Hardison, QB Jr.

6-3, 205. 333-of-617 (54%), 4,972 yards, 24 TD, 18 INT in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

