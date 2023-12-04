Miners set to hire Scotty Walden from Austin Peay as new UTEP football coach

UTEP is set to hire Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden as its 27th head football coach, according to FootballScoop.

Walden was one of five people athletic director Jim Senter and president Heather Wilson interviewed in Dallas this past weekend, along with UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, Texas Texas associate head coach Kenny Perry and former UTEP offensive coordinator Eric Price.

The El Paso Times was attempting to reach Senter to discuss this published report.

A look back: UTEP football coach Dana Dimel fired after 6 seasons with Miners

Scotty Walden celebrates as Austin Peay defeated Central Arkansas 14-12 to win the United Athletic Conference Championship

Walden, 34, has been the head coach at Austin Peay the last four seasons with a 26-14 record. The Governors were 9-3 this season, winning a United Football Conference championship and a berth in the FCS playoffs, where they lost in the first round last week.

Prior to that Walden played for Hardin-Simmons and Sul Ross and his coaching stops included time as an offensive coordinator at Southern Miss in 2020.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Scotty Walden from Austin Peay hired as UTEP football head coach