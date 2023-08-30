UTEP Miner defense looks to improve on third down against Incarnate Word

The UTEP defense lived up to expectations in most ways in the 17-14 loss to Jacksonville State, but as the Miners were quick to point out, there is room for improvement against Incarnate Word Saturday. That begins at the end of sets of downs, specifically on third down.

Jacksonville State was technically 7-of-16 on third down, which becomes 8-of-17 when adding one the Miners allowed by penalty. On another third-and-5 on their end of the field in the second quarter, UTEP gave up 4 yards, which the Gamecocks routinely converted on fourth.

Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb tries to evade the tackle of UTEPÕs McKel Broussard during college football action at Burgess-Snow Field Jacksonville State Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama August 26, 2023. (Dave Hyatt: The Gadsden Times)

More: Bloomquist: UTEP looks like same old UTEP after mistake-filled loss at Jacksonville State

Stopping third-and-5

The next four times JSU had third-and-5 or third-and-4 they converted. The Miner defense won most plays throughout the game, but they didn't win some of the biggest ones and there is the focus as an Incarnate Word team loaded with talent comes to the Sun Bowl.

"We didn't win the third-down portion of the game, that's what affected everything," said linebacker Tyrice Knight, whose 13 tackles will probably be a routine number for him this season. "We have to get off the field on third down. It's about gap integrity and fixing the mental mistakes we had."

A recurring problem was losing running backs out of the backfield for easy short completions that became first downs. That was the problem on the string of third-and-5s. When JSU needed one or two yards they went hurry up and caught the Miners. UTEP did get better in that aspect as the game progressed.

Finding the tailback

"What got us a lot in the third downs is they were in really manageable third downs last week," coach Dana Dimel said. "They got some of those, then they did some good things getting the (running) back out. So we have to do a good job covering the back out of the backfield on third downs. That's what hurt us.

"Then they got in some third and shorts and hurried up and got it. The biggest thing we could have done better is covering the backs out of the backfield. Their percentage on third and medium was pretty darn good."

More: With Incarnate Word looming, UTEP's Dana Dimel defends play calling

That does point out that third down conversions are about more than third downs. JSU was officially 0-5 when they needed more than 5 yards, though they did convert a third-and-8 on a defensive holding call.

UTEP can and is making moves to address picking up tailbacks in pass patterns on third-and-medium, but beyond that, there is no real secret plan to solve third down. The Miners just need to do what they do better.

'Practice'

"It's starts in practice, getting the calls, getting aligned and getting everyone knowing their man, who they have," said Praise Amaewhule, who needs two and a half sacks to set the school career record. "If you have the quarterback keep him contained, if you have the running back keep him contained. Have a guy for each man.

"We have to be better in practice."

Safety McKel Broussard struck a similar theme.

"Practice," he said. "You have to practice third-and-5, run to the ball. The reason we didn't do well on third-and-5 was their tempo. The only way to practice that is in practice. Get back to the ball, see what they line up in, get the call in, then reps, reps, reps. That's what you work on."

As for finding the tailback out of the backfield, "Eyes," he said. "Make sure our eyes are only focused on your man. Don't have wondering eyes. You get your eyes wondering you'll get stuck on something you shouldn't have.

"If we keep our eyes focused on our right reads we should be good."

The challenge doesn't get much easier against Incarnate Word, but UTEP has a game of film on itself to figure out what it can do better on the down where it needs to get off the field.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP defense looks to improve on third down against Incarnate Word