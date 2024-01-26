UTEP men's basketball team loses on road at Louisiana Tech

The UTEP men's basketball team couldn't overcome poor shooting from the field in an 68-54 road loss to Louisiana Tech on Thursday night in Conference USA action.

The Miners, who trailed by seven at the half, closed to 48-46 with less than 10 minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs regrouped and finished strong.

The Miners fall to 11-9 overall and 2-3 in league play. Louisiana Tech is 14-6 overall and 4-1 in league.

UTEP made 18 of 61 from the field and were 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Forward Daniel Batcho and guard Tahlik Chavez led the Bulldogs with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

The Miners forced 18 turnovers but were outrebounded 44-34. Louisiana Tech made 21 of 44 from the field.

Guards Otis Frazier III and Tae Hardy led the Miners with 11 points each and guard David Terrell, Jr. had five assists and eight points.

Miners down at half

The two teams battled evenly for the first part of the half, then the Miners went nearly six minutes without a point and trailed 34-27 at the half.

Batcho led the Bulldogs with 12 points, making all three shots and making all six free throws.

Louisiana Tech made 10 of 19 from the field and were 12 of 17 from the free throw line.

The Miners made 10 of 34 from field, but had seven points from Hardy. Hardy made a 3-pointer and two free throws. Three players added four points each.

UTEP stayed within striking distance by forcing 11 turnovers and getting 10 points off those turnovers.

Up next

The Miners are back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Houston State.

