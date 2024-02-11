UTEP men's basketball starts fast, blows out New Mexico State

When the UTEP men's basketball team gets comfortable in the Don Haskins Center, when the Miners are running, locking down on defense, attacking the boards and bringing their crowd into the game, they show why they have so much promise.

That was all on display in their biggest home game of the season against rival New Mexico State with an announced attendance of 10,511, and it added up to a 74-49 victory where UTEP scored the first 12 points and never trailed.

UTEP men's basketball faces NMSU on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

They did everything well except shoot two-pointers, but that hardly mattered on a night when they held New Mexico State to 35% shooting (2 of 19 on 3-pointers), made 10-of-24 3-pointers on offense and won second-chance points 22-3.

Quoting the coaches

The UTEP team that took the floor Saturday looked like one of the best teams in Conference USA.

"The crowd, right, it was the crowd," coach Joe Golding said after his team's biggest win against New Mexico State in 20 years (UTEP won 85-60 in 2003). "People get sick of me saying it around here, but that's why this place was successful and we have to get it back.

"(New Mexico State) has been more successful than us over the last decade, there's no secret to that. They've been in the NCAA tournament, they've won the WAC, they've had the crowd support. We're trying to get our crowds back.

"That was the (cause of the fast) start. Our guys came in before the game started, the 10-minute mark (before tipoff), 'Coach, there's a real juice out there, a real energy. You could feel it early. Credit to our crowd."

Aggies coach Jason Hooten was not as happy.

"I don't have one positive thing to say about my team," he said. "I'll just give UTEP credit. They really, really wanted it. They were ready to play."

How it went

That showed up instantly when UTEP charged out of the gate with the first 12 points. New Mexico State never got closer than five the rest of the way, and when the Aggies got within 55-44 with 8:10 left, the Miners went on a 12-0 run before emptying the bench.

Tae Hardy was the engine, making two 3-pointers in the opening flurry and finishing with 21 points. He made 6-of-9 3s.

"The energy," Hardy said. "Shout out to the defense, we held them to a low percentage and that sparked our offense.

"My teammates have a lot of confidence in me to take the shot. They found me when I was open and they happened to go in. We started with great energy."

Golding said as well as Hardy played on offense, he got going on the other end.

"He was great offensively, it was great to see him make shots, but he was great defensively," Golding said. "We've been on him all week to be better defensively, he's one of the best two-day players in the league, and he did a great job on (Aggie guard) Jason Cook.

"He got five shots. Last week Cook could have been player of the week. To hold him to 1-of-5, that's Tae Hardy. When you're concerned and worried about those things, then good things happen on the other end."

Winning the boards

UTEP dominated everywhere. The advantage on the boards was 48-33, as UTEP turned 18 offensive rebounds into 22 second-chance points while limiting NMSU to three second-chance points.

"That's the game," Golding said. "They kicked our butts on the glass at their place, we put an emphasis on that all week, we hammered it into our guys. We flipped it tonight and that was the difference in the game."

The Miners got contributions from all over, and in the second half David Terrell took a big step toward winning his third consecutive CUSA freshman of the week award. He scored all 12 of his points in the second half and played his typically strong defense.

"We knew how important this rivalry was, not only to us, but El Paso as a whole," Terrell said. "We had a chip on our shoulder the whole week and it worked out."

For New Mexico State, Jayden Harris scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half before UTEP took him away in the final 20 minutes.

Up next

The UTEP men hit the road for a two-game swing, starting Thursday night at Western Kentucky. The 5 p.m. Mountain time tip will be carried nationally on the CBS Sports Network and on 600 ESPN El Paso.

