UTEP men start fast, hold off Jacksonville State, stay unbeaten in CUSA home games

Here is a difference between this season's UTEP men's basketball team and last season's: These Miners can win a free-throw-shooting contest.

On a night when 50 fouls were called on UTEP and Jacksonville State, the Miners made 23-of-29 free throws, enabling them to hold off the Gamecocks 79-71. Jacksonville State made 28-of-39 free throws.

UTEP men's basketball faces Jacksonville State on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

UTEP scored the first 10 points and never trailed, though Jacksonville State did claw within 70-66 with 2:37 to play.

Otis Frazier then hit a 3-point play and the Miners had the space they needed to close out the game at the line, though four of their six misses came in the final 90 seconds. UTEP improved to 3-4 in Conference USA play, which breaks down to 3-0 at home and 0-4 on the road. Their next two games are at home.

Frazier led the Miners with 17 points.

Miners up 4 at half

UTEP scored the game's first 10 points, but Jacksonville State scored the last four of the first half to close within 36-32 at halftime.

Otis Frazier made two 3-pointers in the early flurry and Trey Hornton made two 3s late, as they shared high-point honors into the intermission locker room with six each.

UTEP made three of its first four 3-point attempts, then made 3-of-10 after that to close the half. Jacksonville State had a 10-2 advantage in the period on second-chance points.

Up next

The UTEP men play the middle game in their three-game homestand Saturday night against Liberty. The 7 p.m. tip will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on 600 ESPN El Paso.

