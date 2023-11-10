UTEP men set program record for points in win over UASO to move to 2-0

Through two games that were as easy as they were supposed to be, the biggest problem for the UTEP men's basketball team is keeping track of all its records in an unprecedented start to the season.

That happens in a game such as the Miners 123-72 blowout against the University of Science and Art Oklahoma on Thursday at the Don Haskins Center, when many Miners and their coach didn't realize they had broken the school scoring record for a program that is 108 years old.

They likely will have more important matters to keep track of during a tough stretch of schedule that starts Monday at home against a Cal-Santa Barbara team that made the NCAA tournament last season. UTEP heads there in a wonderful place after outscoring their first two opponents 243-142.

UTEP's Jon Dos Anjos (1) shoots a three pointer against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma at the Don Haskins Center on Nov. 9, 2023.

More: CUSA men's basketball standings

Quoting the coach

"I didn't even know, I was coaching those guys so hard," coach Joe Golding said of the 23-year-old school scoring record. "I didn't know it, then the crowd started getting loud and I didn't know what was going on, then the excitement on the bench.

"There was some good things going on. We got to the free-throw line 44 times (and made 33), we had nine turnovers, the goal was 12 or less. We held them to five 3s, most of those were late when we had young guys in there. You're going to win a lot of games when you outrebound people, you get to the free-throw line and you take care of the basketball."

There was much to like. Once again UTEP shared the basketball, leaned on a variety of scorers, shot the ball well, created copious amounts of turnovers and ran away from their outmatched opponent early.

How it happened

The Miners scored the first 19 points, and while there were some first-half lapses after that, UTEP answered whenever it needed to.

Elijah Jones finally missed a shot, as he scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting that "dropped" him to 17-of-18 field goals for the season. Corey Camper Jr. led UTEP in the first half and finished with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The Miners finished with seven players in double figures while shooting 57%.

"We didn't even know we were breaking the school record, coach told us after the game," Camper Jr. said. "We just tried to go out there and do what coach has been telling us to do since Day 1. We played hard on defense, got a lot of turnovers and executed coach's game plan."

UTEP had a 24-9 advantage in turnovers forced which led to a definitive 33-2 advantage in points off turnovers. They also had a 47-15 advantage in fast-break points, with many of those coming on dunks that padded the highlight reel.

'Unselfish'

"We're unselfish, we care about the next man, we want to see our team succeed," said guard Sebastian Cole, who had a late flurry to score 10 points and become the seventh player in double figures. "It was fun.

"It was awesome, we were moving the ball, playing hard."

UTEP finished with 26 assists against those nine turnovers, better than the 2-to-1 ratio Golding hopes for.

"No offense to (USOA), we're trying to get ready for Santa Barbara," Golding said. "I kept telling them, 'Don't look at the scoreboard, let's worry about UTEP. I thought we did that. We were much more disciplined on our end of the floor. We'll see what happens as we navigate this season, but we're scoring off turnovers, we're getting easy baskets."

They will be tested starting Monday, but there's no better way to hit that stretch than with a 2-0 record.

Up next

UTEP is back at home Monday in its marquee home game of the non-conference slate when it takes on a Cal-Santa Barbara team that won the Big West last season and made it to the NCAA tournament with a 23-7 record.

The Don Haskins Center tip against the Gauchos is set for 7 p.m.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP Miners men set program record for points in win to move to 2-0