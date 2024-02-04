UTEP men miss late free throws, fall to Liberty for first home CUSA loss

Just as the UTEP men's basketball team seemed to sort out old problems, the ghosts of last season came roaring back.

At the worst possible time down the stretch, the Miners missed six consecutive free throws, two of them front ends of one-and-ones, and couldn't make the big play they needed in the final moments of a 67-65 loss to Liberty that was rife with opportunity.

UTEP men's basketball faces Liberty on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

UTEP, which came back from an eight-point halftime deficit and led by as much as four with 6:20 to play, lost for the first time at home in CUSA play while falling to 3-5. Liberty won for the first time on the CUSA road and improved to 3-5.

Quoting the coach

"We've been shooting them better, that's been a strength of ours," coach Joe Golding said of the late free throw woes, as the Miners made 7-of-16 following an 8-of-9 start from the stripe. "We can't have 18 turnovers, and we have to capitalize from the free-throw line in the second half.

"There were a couple of times this place was about to erupt, it was right there, we just couldn't make the shot."

The game featured a halftime salute to the 2003-04 NCAA tournament team and the retiring of the jersey of that team's star, Omar Thomas.

How it went

After the Miners took a 54-50 lead with 6:52 to play on a Trey Horton 3-pointer, Liberty went on a 9-0 run where the Miners missed two front ends of one-and-ones, two other free throws, one 3-pointer and had a turnover.

Through all that, when UTEP forced a turnover with its press with 45 seconds to play, Tae Hardy had a corner 3-pointer to tie it but it rimmed out with 39 seconds remaining.

From there Liberty didn't allow the Miners to take another shot when it was down three, as it fouled twice in the end-game to deny the Miners a shot at a tie.

Perhaps UTEP's worst free-throw miss was deliberate, as trailing 66-64 with 9.8 seconds to play and one free throw to come, Zid Powell tried for a long rebound but missed the rim.

Hardy deliberately missed with 0.8 seconds to go and Liberty knocked the ball in the air to soak up the final moment.

Otis Frazier led the Miners with 15 points.

Quoting the team

Hardy was more focused on several late layups the Miners gave up that kept them chasing the game.

"Stay in front of your man," said Hardy, who had 14 points. "There were a couple of backcuts. We have to help our helper, that's our defense, we pride ourselves on helping the helper. We'll continue working on that and being a better defensive team."

UTEP had to scramble to join the battle in the second half after committing six turnovers in a span of 4:43 in the first half, leading to a 10-0 run that had the Miners down eight at the half and chasing the game through the first part of the second period.

The Miners finished with 18 turnovers, and while only one came in the final 7 minutes, much damage was already done.

Still, UTEP lugged itself back in the game with an 18-9 run to start the second half and was set up entering the stretch before a string of missed free throws and Liberty layups.

That now leaves the Miners chasing the standings as they near the midpoint of the CUSA race.

Up next

The Miners host rival New Mexico State on Saturday night in the Don Haskins Center. The 7 p.m. tip will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on 600 ESPN El Paso.

