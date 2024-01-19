UTEP men lead wire-to-wire, top Middle Tennessee for first CUSA win

When the UTEP men's basketball team is making 3s, getting to the free-throw line, causing havoc with its pressure and taking reasonable care of the basketball, the Miners can be good.

That most often happens when they are playing another struggling team in the Don Haskins Center, and so it was in a wire-to-wire 73-59 victory over Middle Tennessee in a battle of teams seeking their first Conference USA win.

The Miners never trailed and for the most part held MTSU at arm's length as they improved to 10-8 overall and 1-2 in CUSA. Middle Tennessee fell to 6-12, 0-3.

Otis Frazier had his best game of the season, scoring 21 points and tying the program record with eight steals, while Trey Hardy added 20 points.

The Miners made 6-of-14 3-pointers, and a team that came in seventh nationally in free-throw attempts made 21-of-29 from the stripe. UTEP forced 26 turnovers while giving the ball away 13 times, leading to a 26-18 advantage in points off turnovers.

UTEP was hammered on the boards 35-19, but Middle Tennessee only translated that to an 11-7 advantage in second-chance points.

Miners up 9 at half

UTEP took a 34-25 lead into intermission after a first half that had three runs. The Miners opened up a 16-3 lead, MTSU cut it to 24-23, then UTEP scored the next 10 points and ended up ahead by nine at the break.

The two key first-half stats were rebounds and turnovers. The Blue Raiders hammered the Miners on the boards 21-7, but only translated that into two second-chance points, which was actually matched by UTEP.

Turnovers were 16-4 in favor of UTEP - MTSU had 11 in the first 10:05 - and the Miners led points off turnovers 17-6.

Powell led the Miners with nine first-half points.

Up next

UTEP finishes its home stand against Western Kentucky Saturday night. The 7 p.m. Don Haskins Center tip will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on 600 ESPN El Paso.

