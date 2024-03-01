UTEP men edge Jacksonville State to earn first road win of season

After a season of chasing, in their next-to-last opportunity, the UTEP men figured out how to win on the road.

Behind a big game from Otis Frazier, 15 steals and timely defense down the stretch, a Miner team that came in 0-9 on the road left 1-9 with a 72-65 victory and snapped a four-game losing streak in the process.

UTEP took the lead for good with a run toward the middle of the second half when it turned a 45-44 deficit into a 56-49 lead, and this time they found a way to see it home.

The clinching play was typical of the way the game went. After Jacksonville State pulled within 68-65 with 1:04 remaining, UTEP took a timeout with 45 seconds to play, then Tae Hardy knocked down a basket with 34 seconds left.

Otis Frazier, who finished with 24 points, tallied the final two points off a steal that he took in for a clinching basket with 19 seconds to play. That was the 24th turnover UTEP forced and the Miners won points-off-turnovers 24-16.

Frazier had help, as Derek Hamilton continued a strong run of play with 12 points off the bench, while Zid Powell, Tae Hardy and David Terrell Jr. each had 11 points.

UTEP also made 14-of-17 free throws, helping them put away the game.

The Miners improved to 5-9 in Conference USA while Jacksonville State fell to 6-8.

Miners up 6 at half

Propelled by the best half of Frazier's UTEP career and six steals as a team, the Miners grabbed a 37-31 halftime lead.

Only three Miners scored in the half, but that was plenty as Frazier had 16, Derek Hamilton 10 and Tae Hardy scored the other nine.

UTEP forced 11 turnovers, six of those adding to their nation's leading steals total, and won points-off-turnovers 15-6 in the first 20 minutes. The Miners went to halftime on an 8-2 run that broke a late tie.

Up next

UTEP plays its last road game of the regular season when it travels to Liberty on Saturday. The 5 p.m. Mountain time tip from Lynchburg, Va. will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on 600 ESPN El Paso.

