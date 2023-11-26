UTEP men can't find offense, fall to Loyola Marymount

A UTEP men's basketball team that found matters easy in its first five games now has some adversity to handle.

In its first blowout loss of the year in its first true road game of the season, the Miners dug a quick hole against Loyola Marymount and never really got out en route to a 67-47 loss that was its second consecutive setback. UTEP is now 5-2 while Loyola Marymount improved to 4-3.

It marked the Miners' third game in five days and they looked tired throughout.

UTEP shot 29 percent from the field, 12 percent from 3-point range in a flashback to last year and never found its offense. Unlike in its loss to Bradley Wednesday, the Miners' defense couldn't keep them in it.

An early 16-2 run gave Loyola Marymount a 20-9 lead and it only briefly got inside double figures. The Miners got as close as 48-39 with 11:21 remaining, but the Lions promptly went on another run to put the game away.

UTEP had 14 turnovers to LMU's 13, but the Lions had a 22-9 edge in points off turnovers. The Lions were plus-9 on rebounds and had a 14-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Tae Hardy once again led the Miners with 12 points while ie Powell added nine points and six rebounds. No one else had more than seven.

Up next

UTEP gets some much-needed rest as it isn't in action again until Wednesday. The Miners play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a 7 p.m. tip that will be streamed on ESPN+.

