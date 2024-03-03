UTEP men blow out Liberty for second consecutive road win

Suddenly, a UTEP men's basketball team that has spent the last three months trying to answer questions, faces an entirely new, much better one.

Where has this been all year?

Corey Camper is a junior guard at UTEP

A Miner team that lost its first 10 true road games won it's second consecutive, blowing out a Liberty team above it in the Conference USA standings, 67-51.

The Miners, who improved to 6-9 in CUSA and into a three-way tie for sixth, steadily built a big lead, then just as they looked set to make it dicey, answered with a clinching run. It all seemed to come out of nowhere, but coach Joe Golding said it came out of Thursday when the Miners snapped their road skid and beat Jacksonville State.

"That's the win at Jacksonville State, right," coach Golding said on the postgame radio show. "They have confidence. They came in here, it got loud, (the Flames) made their run, but we had a little belief from Jacksonville State.

"We broke that skid, we got some belief."

Specifically, after a 20-point lead dropped to eight after a 12-0 Liberty run that took fewer than 3:00 and made the score 43-35, punctuated by Corey Camper Jr. missing an open layup that was followed by a Liberty 3-pointer, Camper took over.

He scored on four consecutive tough baskets in the paint to push the lead back to 51-35 at the midpoint of the second half. He eventually added a 10th consecutive point, then UTEP made play after play down the stretch to close out the game.

The Miners built their lead on a 15-0 run early in the first half, then never let it get closer than eight to move to 7-9 and close in on a first-round bye at the Conference USA tournament.

Camper finished with 21 points, Zid Powell added 19, Tae Hardy scored 12 and Otis Frazier put in 11 as those four players accounted for 63 of the Miners' 67 points.

As ever, the win started with defense, as Liberty shot 39% and turned the ball over 17 times, with UTEP adding six steals to it's national-leading total. The Miners won points-off-turnovers 23-7, statistically the difference in the game.

"Our defensive effort was tremendous," Golding said. "We wanted to trap, we wanted to pressure them and our guys were terrific. The defensive effort was tremendous and offensively we executed."

Miners up 12 at half

UTEP used a 15-0 run in the middle of the first half to build at 30-13 lead, then gave up the last five points of the half to lead 35-23 into the locker room.

The Miners shot 48% to Liberty’s 38% and were plus-4 in turnovers, leading to an 11-3 advantage in points off turnovers.

Up next

UTEP closes its regular season Thursday night at home against Florida International. The 7 p.m. Haskins Center tip will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on 600 ESPN El Paso.

