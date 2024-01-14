UTEP men blow big lead, fall to 0-6 on the road after late Florida International run

For so much of Saturday's had-to-have it game against Florida International, the UTEP men's basketball team was right on the verge of a breakthrough and its first road win of the year at the best time.

Then the Miners gave it away.

FIU closed the game on a 23-4 run, erasing a 15-point deficit in the final 7:00 to win 72-68 and drive a dagger into UTEP. After playing its best 33 minutes of the year, UTEP couldn't see it home and fell to 9-8 overall and 0-2 in Conference USA, while an FIU team that beat New Mexico State Thursday improved to 7-11, 2-1.

Inside the final 7:00, FIU finished by making eight of its last nine shots, while UTEP had five turnovers.

"It hurts," coach Joe Golding said. "We did good things, we built a 16-, 15-point lead, then we quit guarding in the end. The bottom line was turnovers. Turnovers cost us. You turn the ball over 25 times, it's hard to win on the road."

The Miners still had a 68-44 lead with 2:00 to play, but FIU got a driving layup, forced a turnover, made two free throws to tie it, forced Tae Hardy into a turnover that led to a fast-break layup, then stole the ball from Zid Powell and walked off on a dunk.

UTEP, which fell to 0-6 this year in true road games, shot 59% and made 8-of-14 3-pointers, but turned the ball over too many times late to translate that into a win. The Panthers were shooting 43% before making 8-of-9 to close and finishing at 51%.

The Miners forced 24 turnovers and were winning that stat all night until the final seconds. UTEP's first deficit was at 70-68 with 27 seconds remaining.

Hardy led the Miners with 15 points while freshman David Terrell Jr. had 10 and freshman Trey Hornton had 14 on 4-of-4 3-point shooting.

Up next

UTEP opens the home portion of its CUSA schedule when it hosts Middle Tennessee Thursday. The 7 p.m. Don Haskins Center tip will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on 600 ESPN El Paso.

