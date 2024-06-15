UTEP men’s basketball brings on Mike Roberts as assistant coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding announced Mike Roberts has been added to the team’s coaching staff as an assistant coach on Friday.

UTEP men’s basketball is bringing on Mike Roberts as an assistant coach.



UTEP had a spot on the staff open after Jeremy Cox took an assistant coaching job at Oklahoma State. https://t.co/lQ5jo4Pykg — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 14, 2024

Roberts fills in the open assistant coaching spot on the UTEP men’s coaching staff that Jeremy Cox left when Cox joined Steve Lutz’s staff at Oklahoma State.

Roberts’ last coaching job was at Cincinnati where he was an assistant coach from 2021 to 2023.

He also previously held full-time coaching positions at his alma mater Indiana (2019-21), UNC Greensboro (2012-19), Rice (2008-12) and Cal (2007-08). Roberts entered the coaching profession as a graduate assistant under the late Naismith Hall of Famer Bob Knight at Texas Tech (2005-06) before serving as a video coordinator at Cal (2006-07). Roberts played at Indiana from 2000-05, including being on the 2002 NCAA Tournament runner-up team.

“I am very excited to welcome Mike Roberts to the Borderland as a member of our coaching staff. From day one here at UTEP I have committed to identifying high character men to coach and mentor our student-athletes, and we have found that in Mike,” UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding said. “On the court, we are gaining a wealth of basketball knowledge that has played and coached at the highest levels of college basketball under the tutelage of more than one of the great coaches of our time. Our program will benefit from his vast amount of experience and knowledge of the game, and we could not be any more excited that he has chosen to be a part of Miner Basketball.”

This is a quality addition to the UTEP men’s basketball coaching staff as they look to build on a season where the Miners came up a win short of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.