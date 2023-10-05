UTEP, Irvin alum Kayla Thornton ready for women's basketball's biggest stage

Everything about Kayla Thornton's pro basketball career has been about defying expectations on her long climb to the top, an ascent that will reach a new pinnacle this weekend when she plays in the WNBA Finals for the New York Liberty.

She wasn't heavily recruited out of Irvin High in 2010, but found a home at UTEP where she became the program's all-time scorer and rebounder. She was undrafted out of UTEP, then cut twice by the Washington Mystics.

Thornton finally caught on with Dallas, and over the course of six years, became a top defensive player and franchise cornerstone in her home state.

This offseason, she was shockingly traded in one of the biggest deals in WNBA history, a three-team swap that sent 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones from Connecticut to New York along with Thornton from Dallas. Now teammates, Jones and Thornton played against each other in last year's playoffs, a series eventually won by Connecticut.

Now here Thornton is. On Sunday the 6-foot-1 forward begins play in the biggest stage her sport has to offer, a five-game series against the Las Vegas Aces that starts in Las Vegas.

'Blessed to be in this opportunity'

"Not too many people are blessed to be in this opportunity that we're in," Thornton said from New York on Monday. "I'm taking every moment, embracing it. We have one more step. All the hard work is paying off. Everybody's ultimate goal is to win a championship."

As recently as 10 months ago, Thornton, who graduated from Irvin in 2010 and UTEP in 2014, never could have imagined being where she is. While she always believed she would reach a WNBA final, she assumed it would be with the Dallas Wings, where she landed in 2017.

That franchise touted her as an WNBA all-defensive team candidate and considered her one of the faces of the team as she started almost every game and took a home-town discount to stay there in 2021. Her forte is being able to guard all five positions.

The trade

Then came a blockbuster trade with New York and Connecticut that reshuffled the league and instantly made her new squad the Liberty a superteam. They rolled to a 32-8 mark this year, second to the league's other superteam the Aces (34-6), though the Liberty did beat Las Vegas for the Commissioner's Cup, an in-season tournament.

"It was very unexpected," the 30-year-old Thornton said. "Looking back I'm thankful God opened another door. I'm always thankful for Dallas, but it was a blessing I was able to be traded and now look what we're doing now.

"It's my first year here, trying to learn the system. It's been an exciting adventure, a lot of learning, a lot of understanding. My thing is, I don't look at (a sixth-player role), I just look at what I can do for my team and being the best version of KT."

Her best version this year has been as the sixth player, the first off the bench, for a loaded team. She averages 17.3 minutes, 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds a game.

"Whatever they need me to do," Thornton said in what has been a mantra what is becoming a long career. "With the dynamic of our team, I fit in where I fit, be able to produce when I need to and make an impact."

Life in New York

What has also changed is the setting. After moving to El Paso from Frankfurt, Germany as a child in a military family, Thornton has spent almost her whole life in Texas except for a short stay in Washington in 2015 and regular offseasons in South Korea playing professionally.

New York has been an adjustment but one she's enjoyed.

"It's been nice," Thornton said. "From living in Texas, now I'm in the biggest city — it's been a blessing. Everyone has opened their arms to me, been nothing but great. There's so much access here to so many things: food, anything you want. It's been nice.

"Being in one of the major cities that has so many celebrities and all, playing in an environment where everybody is looking at you, from celebrities down to little kids, it's been an exciting adventure to experience that and be in the light of New York. It's unbelievable."

There is one more hill to climb for Thornton and her team as they are the No. 2 seed to Vegas' No. 1 in the Finals. Excluding the Commissioner's Cup game, the Aces and Liberty split four games in the regular season, with the home team winning each one and none being particularly close.

"A lot of film, a lot of dissecting our last game against them," Thornton said. "Taking one game at a time, play our best. This is it, there is nothing to lose, give it our all every game."

Remembering UTEP

She also received a care package this week, put together by UTEP coach Keitha Adams, who coached her so many years ago in El Paso.

"Not many players get to do this, play on that stage," Adams said. "That's a special thing."

While Thornton is focused on the moment, she was thrilled when she learned her old college coach was headed back to her alma mater.

"'That can't be real!'" Thornton said of her reaction at the time. "It's great for her to come back to El Paso. I talked to her the other day about how she's going to change the environment at UTEP."

One way Thornton can change it is to give UTEP a chance to say it produced a WNBA champion, a quest that begins Sunday.

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces

What: The WNBA Finals

Records: Liberty 32-6, No. 2 seed; Aces 36-4, No. 1

Format: Best of 5

Schedule and TV:

Date Game Time (ET) TV channel Sun. Oct. 8 Game 1 3 p.m. ABC Wed. Oct. 11 Game 2 9 p.m. ESPN Sun. Oct. 15 Game 3 3 p.m. ABC Wed. Oct. 18 Game 4* 8 p.m. ESPN Fri. Oct. 20 Game 5* 9 p.m. ESPN

