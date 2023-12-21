UTEP holds off Norfolk State to advance to Sun Bowl Tourney final

The UTEP men's basketball team earned a much needed win on Wednesday night in the Don Haskins WestStar Sun Bowl Invitational.

The Miners ended a five-game losing streak to Division I teams and held off Norfolk State, 67-65, at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP (7-5) advances to meet Wyoming in the tourney final Thursday night. Tip off is at 7 p.m. Norfolk State (8-6) will play South Dakota State in the consolation game at 5 p.m.

Even at the half

The Miners and Spartans went to halftime tied at 30. Both teams shot 14 free throws, the Miners making 12 and the Spartans 11. Plus, each team had a hard time taking care of the ball as the Miners turned it over 11 times and the Spartans 12. Calvin Solomon led the Miners with eight points and four rebounds. Allen Betrand paced the Spartans with 10 points.

UTEP's Tae Hardy (2) shoots the ball at a men's basketball game against Norfolk State in the Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

UTEP tough late

The Miners got a big performance from forward Solomon in the final 31 seconds. He made two free throws and secured an offensive rebound to set up two more free throws by guard Tae Hardy.

Norfolk State's Jamarii Thomas made the first of two free throws with 2.3 seconds left after UTEP decided to foul him instead of letting the Spartans attempt a 3-pointer to tie it. After he missed the second, there was a loose ball and time ran out.

Good balance for the Miners

Solomon led the Miners with 13 points and eight rebounds and was 7 of 8 form the foul line. Hardy scored 12 points, Otis Frazier III and Zid Powell added 10 points apiece. In all, nine UTEP players scored in the game.

Miners win stats battle in key spots

UTEP made more free throws (27-23), had more rebounds (29-26) and had more offensive rebounds (12-9).

Norfolk State leaders

Thomas had 13 points, 3 assists and four steals and Bertand had 18 points and was 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

UTEP men's basketball celebrate a three pointer at a men's basketball game against Norfolk State in the Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

What the winning coach said

"I'm really proud of our guys, it's been a tough couple of weeks," UTEP coach Joe Golding said. "Our guys want to win and they really stepped up in key spots today. Calvin did a great job and stepped up. I've been hard on him lately, but he really stepped up as a leader.' Norfolk State will be in the NCAA Tournament, that is a good team, a veteran team."

What the winning players said

"Tough times don't last, tough people do," Hardy said. "We've kept working hard and it was a good win for us."

Added Solomon: "I told my teammates I have their back. I just played hard and basketball is a game of runs. We played hard and we made some key plays when we had to."

Wyoming heads to title game

Wyoming won Wednesday's first game, 78-65, against South Dakota State.

Cowboys senior guard Akuel Kot scored 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the field and Mason Walters scored 12 for the Cowboys.

Wyoming made 8 of 16 from 3-point range and the Jackrabbits were 6 of 29. Wyoming outrebounded South Dakota State, 40-24.

More: UTEP hoops news UTEP's Zid Powell making most of one season with Miners

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP holds off Norfolk State to improve to 7-5